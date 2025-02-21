First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.