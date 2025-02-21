First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

