First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

