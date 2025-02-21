First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 286,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,668. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

