Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $139,611.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,872.60. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

