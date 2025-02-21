Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Trading Down 7.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 219,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.