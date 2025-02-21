Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.100 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,633. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

