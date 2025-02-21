Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.16.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.7 %

FND opened at $92.75 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.