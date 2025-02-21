Florin Court Capital LLP Has $1.73 Million Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.62% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 78,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $322.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.06.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

