Florin Court Capital LLP Reduces Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $111.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

