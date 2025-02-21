Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.24 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86), with a volume of 87827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.90 ($0.84).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Up 3.2 %
About Flowtech Fluidpower
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
