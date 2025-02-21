FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDY stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

