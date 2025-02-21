Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 186.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.