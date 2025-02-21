Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $436.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

