Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 940 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 398,872 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,138.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 258,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,889 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

