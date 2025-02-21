Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.22 and its 200 day moving average is $584.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

