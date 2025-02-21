Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 67,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.92 and a 200-day moving average of $368.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

