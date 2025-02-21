Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

