Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by RPS Advisory Solutions LLC

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FBRT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.11.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 171.08%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

