Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MARA Stock Up 1.1 %

MARA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,058,703. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 5.76.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in MARA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in MARA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MARA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

