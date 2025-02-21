Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sergey Lukyanov Sells 1,958 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,842 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,826.26. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergey Lukyanov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Sergey Lukyanov sold 2,901 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $465,001.29.

Freedom Stock Performance

FRHC opened at $154.42 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Freedom by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Freedom by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

