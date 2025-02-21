Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sergey Lukyanov Sells 2,901 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $465,001.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,192. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sergey Lukyanov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

