Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 123565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £37.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.26.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

