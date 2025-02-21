Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Position Raised by North of South Capital LLP

North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436,130 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 7.5% of North of South Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North of South Capital LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Full Truck Alliance worth $61,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,276,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,732,000 after purchasing an additional 921,820 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,804,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,757,000 after purchasing an additional 125,853 shares in the last quarter. Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 444,884 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $12.54 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

