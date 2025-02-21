FY2025 EPS Estimate for Fairfax Financial Boosted by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $171.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $169.57. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $165.82 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,445.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,392.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.07. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $985.00 and a 52-week high of $1,493.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

