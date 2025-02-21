Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.99. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

