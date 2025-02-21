GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

