Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.830-3.880 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 338,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,784. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

