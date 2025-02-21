Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.09 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Gannett Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of GCI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $644.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.53. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Get Gannett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.