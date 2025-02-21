Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 1,825,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,150,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $694.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.06.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Further Reading

