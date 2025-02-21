GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

