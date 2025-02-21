Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.33 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.86). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90), with a volume of 22,957 shares traded.

Gear4music Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The firm has a market cap of £30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Gear4music (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (5.90) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. Gear4music had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that Gear4music will post 22.0105125 EPS for the current year.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

