General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Melius Research increased their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $208.93 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.89 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

