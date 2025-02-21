Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Acquires C$187,790.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 300,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.83 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.86.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

