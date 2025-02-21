Gibson Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.40. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.64 and a 12-month high of C$26.10.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

