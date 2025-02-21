Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.86.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.64 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.40.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

