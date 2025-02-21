Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.580 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 83,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

