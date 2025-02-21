Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49. 44,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 124,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.
Glass House Brands Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.49.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
Featured Stories
