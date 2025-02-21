Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global-E Online
Global-E Online Trading Down 4.7 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.