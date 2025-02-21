Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. 1,207,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,287. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.03, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.