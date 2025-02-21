Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 17,766 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 9,603.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $112.90 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $89.93 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

