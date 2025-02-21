Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 139.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

