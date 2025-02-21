Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,345 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 125,815 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

