Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUSF. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.