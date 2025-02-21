Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 1801148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What is a support level?
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.