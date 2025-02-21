Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 1801148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,144,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.