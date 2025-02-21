Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

