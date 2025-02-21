Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $242.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.06.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB traded down $52.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.98. 1,585,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,294. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $238.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.