Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $618.0 million-$628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.0 million. Globant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Globant stock traded down $7.18 on Thursday, reaching $210.43. 1,242,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,447. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.