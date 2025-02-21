Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,150 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00.
Pinterest Stock Up 2.5 %
PINS stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 244.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4,316.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 726,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 709,834 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3,154.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
