Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.24. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.79.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.