Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.24. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.