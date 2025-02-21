Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

