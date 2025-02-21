Good Life Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.69.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,110.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,858.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,952.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 40.71%. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

